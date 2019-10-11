Nvidia GTX 1660 Super spotted – with photos confirming speedy GDDR6 memory

Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Super hasn’t been confirmed by the GPU maker, so doesn’t officially exist (yet), but we’ve now had our first reported sighting of one of the incoming graphics cards – actually, two versions of it – from Zotac.

This new Super variant has been heavily rumored previously, with Asus apparently having at least three different models waiting in the wings (Dual Evo, Phoenix and TUF3).

All the latest rumors on Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards

Find the best processor to pair with your GPU

Here are the best gaming PCs

And now Videocardz has published a load of leaked images of Zotac’s base model GTX 1660 Super and the Amp version, with the boxes showing that they will indeed use GDDR6 video memory as previous speculation held.

The 1660 Super will use 14Gbps GDDR6 memory (6GB of it), offering a considerable performance boost over the 8Gbps GDDR5 video RAM on the current GTX 1660.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

Ice Storm, baby…

The Amp version of the 1660 Super will use the more powerful Ice Storm 2.0 cooling solution, which the vanilla graphics card won’t have (this is the case for the GTX 1660 from Zotac, too).

The introduction of this new GPU – which seems to be a pretty sure thing now, with the launch allegedly coming later in October – means Nvidia has rather stuffed the low-end of its Turing offerings.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

If Nvidia keeps its existing GPUs, then it will be offering the 1660, 1660 Super and 1660 Ti, as well as a possible rumored GTX 1650 Ti alongside the plain 1650.

Or could Nvidia even be planning to ditch the 1660 Ti – or indeed the 1660? Because with a trio 1660 variants, things are certainly going to feel cramped for that particular spectrum of Nvidia’s GPUs.

Whatever happens, on the face of it, this looks to be a somewhat off-the-cuff response to AMD’s own rumored entry-level Navi graphics cards which are coming later in October.

These are the best graphics cards of 2019

Via Wccftech