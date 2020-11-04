Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti spotted in new leaked images

For anyone doubting the existence of the rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a series of new images have appeared online that pretty conclusively confirm that a more affordable Ampere GPU is coming.

In an exclusive leak on the VideoCardz website, images that apparently show a Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 Ti have been posted – and they look rather convincing.

According to the images, the RTX 3060 Ti – or at least Gigabyte’s version of it – is a rather compact GPU, making it potentially a good choice for people building small formfactor gaming PCs.

The GPU also has a dual-fan cooler, and as with other Gigabyte Eagle OC GPUs, it looks like this model will come with a factory overclock, possibly giving it a performance edge over non-overclocked models.

The Gigabyte Eagle OC Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti looks set to sport a single eight-pin power connector port too, so you won’t need any fancy adaptors to hook it up to your PSU. This also suggests that its TDP will be around the 200W mark.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Videocardz.com) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Videocardz.com) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Videocardz.com) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Videocardz.com)

Specs

The box is also pictured, and looks like it confirms that the RTX 3060 Ti will come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory – the same as the RTX 3070.

In previous rumors we’ve heard that the RTX 3060 Ti could come with 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 Tensor cores and 38 RT cores, and will sell for around $400 (about £300/AU$560).

We were expecting it to arrive soon, but it now seems that it has been delayed until December 2. Still, that’s not too far away, so if there is indeed an RTX 3060 Ti – and it’s looking increasingly likely that there is – then we won’t have too long to wait to see what kind of performance we can expect from it.