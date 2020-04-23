6 new Netflix shows, movies and specials you need to watch in May 2020

Netflix might have some slowdown of new TV shows and movies as a result of the current health crisis in 2021, but in 2020? Seemingly not. The big hitters keep on coming. Netflix's May 2020 line-up is huge, with new dramas, comedies, kids shows, anime and documentaries to watch on the streaming service.

Below, we've picked six highlights that are new on Netflix in May. We've focused on Netflix Originals that are available globally, so you know you can look forward to these wherever you are.

1. Space Force

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 29

A new sitcom starring Steve Carell, from The Office US creator Greg Daniels? You know you're going to watch Space Force, which is about the begrudging formation of a new branch of the armed forces that must dominate the stars, based on the term coined by President Donald Trump. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich co-star in this enormously promising comedy, which also features Parks and Rec's Ben Schwartz.

2. White Lines

Release date: May 15

Featuring a mostly British cast, this Ibiza-set mystery drama is from the creator of the Spanish Netflix hit Money Heist, which is an immediately exciting sell. Two decades after he went missing on the island, the body of a famous DJ is found, and his sister attempts to find out what really transpired in his death. The trailer promises a sun-soaked and seedy-looking thriller. Daniel Mays, who US viewers might recognize as that guy who got shot by Diego Luna at the start of Rogue One, co-stars.

3. Hollywood

Release date: May 1

Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy made a big splash in signing on with Netflix, and this post-World War 2 period piece is his second big project, after last year's somewhat divisive series The Politician. Hollywood is about a group of upcoming performers and creators looking to hit it big in Tinseltown, no matter the cost. The show features regular Murphy collaborator Darren Criss, who excelled in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Hollywood is a limited series, so don't worry about feeling like you have to commit to watching it for the next five years. Hopefully it doesn't feel like an expensive vanity project.

4. The Eddy

Release date: May 8

From La La Land director Damian Chazelle, who helms the first two episodes, and prolific screenwriter Jack Thorne (remember The Fades?), The Eddy is about a Paris jazz club ran by a once well-regarded American musician (played by André Holland) who's straining just to keep it going. There are definitely elements of Chazelle's Whiplash to the show's relationship with music, based on the trailer above.

5. All Day and a Night

Release date: May 1

The second movie directed by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, All Day and a Night is a serious drama about a young man who inadvertently finds himself on a similar path to his father, despite doing his best to avoid it. In reflecting on his own story, and the circumstances that led to that point, he hopes to help his son break the cycle. Jeffrey Wright co-stars.

6. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 5

Jerry Seinfeld stand-up comedy specials are surprisingly rare, given how popular the comedian remains decades after his career started and his sitcom ended. This is only the fourth special from Seinfeld, with Netflix again flexing its muscles in landing big stand-up talent, following their last collaboration Jerry Before Seinfeld in 2017. Expect jokes that begin with "did you ever notice...". Seinfeld is always an affable on-stage presence, though your mileage may vary.