New LG Gram 14 could finally make me ditch the MacBook Air

Audio player loading…

Laptops are boring. There, I’ve said it. This is because back in 2020, Apple launched the best laptop ever made – the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), and even two years later, it hasn’t been beaten… until now (maybe).

The LG Gram 14 has just been announced, and it’s the first time I’ve been excited about a laptop for a while. If LG nails it, this may be the laptop that convinces me to finally ditch the MacBook Air. I may even stop annoying everyone by telling them to buy Apple’s thin and light laptop. I never thought I’d be one of those people who bang on about Apple products, but annoyingly the fruit-themed company went and made a brilliant laptop.

So, why am I so excited about the LG Gram 14? Over the years, I’ve reviewed several LG Gram laptops, and I’ve always been impressed by how light they are. While using the LG Gram 17, I just couldn’t get my head around how a 17-inch laptop could feel so light, so every time I picked it up, I was surprised. I can’t say that about a lot of the laptops I review.

The LG Gram 14 should be even lighter (due to being smaller), and I think 14-inches is the sweet spot for the perfect laptop screen. I find 15-inch and above laptops to be too big to carry around comfortably, and trying to use one on public transport can end up being extremely frustrating.

Meanwhile, 13-inch laptops are far more portable (and are comfortable to use on trains and buses), but the screen can feel a little cramped.

But, 14-inch laptops manage to be just as portable, while offering a touch more screen real estate that makes them more comfortable to use, and 14-inch laptops are becoming ever more popular.

Analysis: Potentially the new best laptop?

(Image credit: LG)

Not only does the LG Gram 14 have the potential to be an extremely lightweight laptop that’s easy to carry around and comfortable to work on, but according to LG’s website for the new laptop , it’ll be a pretty formidable performer as well.

It comes with Windows 11, as well as new 12th generation Intel Core processors and LPDDR5 RAM. So, it should offer excellent performance, and as an Intel Evo-certified laptop, we should also expect almost instant wake-up speeds and a battery life longer than 9 hours.

If the LG Gram 14 lives up to its potential, this could finally be the laptop to knock the MacBook Air off the top of our best laptops list. We’ll hopefully get it in soon to see if Apple has anything to be worried about.