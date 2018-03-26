Microsoft Edge browser arrives on iOS and Android tablets

Microsoft Edge, the Windows maker’s web browser, is now available on iOS and Android tablets, giving you one more option for surfing the internet.

Detailed on Microsoft's blog, this new release follows a preview program that Microsoft launched at the end of 2017, which first introduced the browser to smartphone users outside of the Windows 10 bubble.

If you use Chrome, Firefox or any of the other best web browsers, you might consider giving Microsoft Edge a try, if only because it’s far better than the company’s previous browser, the maligned Internet Explorer.

What's to like in Edge?

It’s hard to tear a browser loyalist away from their favorite, but Microsoft’s option has a few features that help to set it apart from the rest.

Like the ability to continue your browsing from an iPad or Android tablet over to your PC. You can push a web page a la Cast onto Windows 10-loaded computer so that you can transition onto your workstation.

A favorite unadvertised feature found in Microsoft Edge is that it’s one of the few ways to tune into Apple’s livestreamed events. Sure, you can watch those on an iPad already using Safari, its default web browser. But having this ability opened up to Android users makes Edge worth checking out, at the very least for those one-off events.