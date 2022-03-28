Twitter down: social media website and app aren't working - again

It feels like every other week that the internet breaks - you've guessed it (from the headline), Twitter is down.

The social media giant is unavailable to loads of users - trying to access the web page brings up the message "Something went wrong. Try reloading.", and the app won't refresh with newer tweets.

Reports on downdetector.co.uk jumped up into the thousands within minutes of the outage - it's worth pointing out that, while the reports also rose on downdetector.com (in the US), they didn't rise by nearly as much.

It sounds like a limited issue, as lots of TechRadar team members haven't had an issue. Saying that the sheer number of Downdetector reports shows that something is up.

Not only is the main Twitter feed down, but other Twitter sites are down too, like its Help site.