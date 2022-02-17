Twitter down: failing to load tweets on profile pages

Is Twitter not loading for you? You're not alone, Twitter appears to be having an issue loading tweets on profile pages.

Many users - including ourselves at TechRadar towers - are being greeted with "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when trying to access profile pages on desktop, although the mobile app appears to be working as expected.

The issue began around 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on Thursday 17 February, 2022.