Twitter down: failing to load tweets on profile pages

"Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Twitter logo displayed on a smartphone
(Image: © Shutterstock/XanderSt)

Is Twitter not loading for you? You're not alone, Twitter appears to be having an issue loading tweets on profile pages.

Many users - including ourselves at TechRadar towers - are being greeted with "Something went wrong. Try reloading" when trying to access profile pages on desktop, although the mobile app appears to be working as expected.

The issue began around 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on Thursday 17 February, 2022.

Profile pages the main casualty

Interestingly, the main Twitter feed is working for us, so we can see what people are tweeting, but clicking on any profiles returns the failure to load message.

We're seeing other Twitter users reporting the issue too.

Error reports on the up

The folks over at Downdetector are reporting a huge surge in error reports with Twitter, so this certainly looks to be a relatively widespread issue.

A screenshot of Downdetector showing Twitter outages

(Image credit: Downdetector)

Uh oh...

Twitter failure to load

(Image credit: TechRadar)