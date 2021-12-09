Live: a new Motorola phone is set to debut at the Moto Edge X30 unveiling

Refresh

Just remember, the price conversions we just shared are from the Chinese prices - but even if this phone gets unveiled worldwide, it won't necessarily cost the same. We generally see prices in China lower, when converted into other currencies, then they are in other places. So don't expect to see a super-cheap under-display-camera phone if that does launch elsewhere.

(Image credit: Motorola) We're hearing about the Moto Edge X30 price now. There are four versions: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for CNY3,199 (about $500, £380, AU$700)

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for CNY3,399 (roughly $530, £400, AU$750)

12GB RAM and 256GB storage for CNY3,599 (around $560, £430, AU$800)

12GB RAM and 256GB storage with the under-display camera for CNY3,999 (about $630, £480, AU$880)

Now we're looking at a little Motorola projector. It's seemingly a portable thing because we've heard about its 22,500mAh battery with USB-C charging, which would make it great for camp-outs (if you have something to project it on) or outdoor screenings. It's called the Yoga T500 play (Yoga is a Lenovo brand, not a Moto one, but this seems to be a big general launch event now). The resolution is 1080p, so it's not exactly a powerful thing. We've no idea if this product will launch globally, but in China it starts at CNY2,999 which converts to $470, £360 and AU$660.

If you're interested in our Moto G200 review (that's the phone we're looking at right now), it's still in progress, but we can give you an early look. Motorola's phones have rarely been very good-looking in terms of design - that's save for the lovely first-gen Motorola Edge - but what's missing in style is made up for in good value and top specs. The phone is great for gaming, and we enjoyed testing it for a photography jaunt too. It's not too expensive either, and it's definitely one of the most powerful handsets you can pick up for its cost.

(Image credit: Motorola) Here's one of the best pictures we've grabbed of the Moto Edge X30 event so far. Now Motorola is talking about the Moto Edge S30, but phone fans might recognize it already. As far as we can tell, this is just the Moto G200 - at least it looks the same, and has the same Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. We've literally got the Moto Edge 200 in for testing right now, which is why this all seems pretty familiar (and you can expect a review of that mobile soon).

(Image credit: Motorola) It seems like the event is wrapping up, because we just got a big 'specs spread' which companies always show towards the end of their events.

The Moto Edge X30 will use Ready For too, in its 3.0 version. Ready For is basically a way of plugging your phone into a computer monitor or TV to use it on the big screen - you can stream Netflix, work on documents or do video calls with extra functionality than if you were just on your phone. It's not clear how much Ready For is catching on with general phone users, but Moto is going hard on it anyway.

Now we're just hearing more Android 12 features coming to the Moto Edge X30 which is... basically all of them.

We've heard the Moto Edge X30 will use My UI 2.0. That's a software feature that'll sit above stock Android, and we've seen Moto use it before. Basically, it adds some extra customization features that change the design of the phone. For the Edge X30, this works with Android 12's Material You feature so you should be able to really change the way the phone's skin looks. Hopefully we'll see global Moto phones get this soon too.

(Image credit: Motorola) Apparently the Moto Edge X30 will weigh 194g, which is pretty average - it's weird that Motorola is spending so long on this one detail. Going by the looks, the device has a glass rear but we can't tell for sure. We've seen imagery of a navy-or-black, and white-or-pearl, version of the phone - from the stream we can't quite tell.

Straight onto audio - the phone has been tuned by Dolby Atmos. Most smartphones are tuned by one of a handful of audio companies these days.

(Image credit: Motorola) Now we're hearing about the Moto Edge X30 display. It'll have a 6.7-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate (that's how many times the screen updates per second) and 576Hz input rate (that's how many time the screen scans for your fingerprint per second). We haven't heard the resolution yet. There are software modes like a low blue light filter and motion blur filter too. Motorola has also confirmed there's a version with an under-display front-facing camera, with the catchy name Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Version. The selfie snapper is the same as in the normal edition, just hidden under the display.

We thought the Moto Edge X30 would be a gaming phone, but Motorola is spending lots of time detailing the camera and video recording modes - currently, we're looking at 10-bit HDR10+ video recording. That suggests this isn't a gaming phone but a standard premium smartphone that's good for gaming - otherwise, we'd definitely be looking at gaming footage by now.

(Image credit: Motorola) A little more on the selfie camera. It'll have a 60MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture and a 1.2um pixel size. Apparently it'll take photos in the RAW files, which contain loads of information to make editing them more fruitful, and it'll capture 10-bit color too. That's pretty impressive for a selfie camera, so we're expecting great things from pictures of ourself.

We've just heard a touch on video recording - resolution will go up to 8K and slow-motion will record at 960fps. That's pretty slow. But what about framerate at 8K recording, or the resolution of slow-mo? We don't know.

The Moto Edge X30 will have a 60MP selfie camera, which is the highest res we've seen for a selfie snapper. There are three rear cameras, and the main and ultra-wide are both 50MP. We didn't hear about the third camera before our stream crashed. Nice. Time to reload the web page.

(Image credit: Motorola) Apparently the Moto Edge X30 will have a 5,000mAh battery, which is nice and big as you'd hope for a powerful flagship phone. Charging is 68W - that's not the fastest we've seen in a phone, with a few handsets hitting 90W or 120W, but Motorola has typically lagged behind its rivals for charging. In fact, even the fastest-powering Moto phones typically hit 33W, which is decidedly slow in the grand scheme of things.

(Image credit: Motorola) We're currently hearing about what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will bring to the Moto Edge X30 - for an easy-to-understand summary: 'it'll be a bit faster'. You can get more in-depth information on this brand-new chipset by visiting our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 article here. This makes Motorola officially the first company to unveil a phone with the brand-new chipset, beating Realme and Xiaomi which seemingly also wanted that title for themselves.

The company said the Moto Edge X30 will use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset before the event, but if we didn't already know that, they're talking about it on stage already.

As you can see from the above screenshot, we're having some buffering issues with the stream (likely because it's from China) so our analysis might be a touch late.

Interestingly, the reservation page we just talked about has a timer on it for when the reservations end, and presumably the pre-orders begin. This finishes in just over an hour's time as of writing - presumably, then, that's when the event will end.

(Image credit: Motorola) You can actually reserve the Moto Edge X30 right now, if you live in China. There's no price announced so far, so reserving it will just give you the option to buy it when it's finally announced. What's interesting is that this suggests there's only one device launching - Moto wouldn't offer you the option to reserve one product if there were actually three coming along.

We've heard about a few new Motorola smartwatches leaked recently, including the Moto Watch 100. However, we wouldn't expect to see this at the upcoming Edge X30 event. The unveiling is a China-only one, yet we heard the smartwatch would be a global one.

(Image credit: Motorola) So what are we expecting to debut today? The Moto Edge X30 is coming - duh, that's the whole point of this event - but there could be more. Motorola has teased a special version of the Edge X30 with a 60MP main camera and under-display selfie camera, though we don't know if those are the only ways it's different to the main model. Other than that, we've no idea what to expect - we could see a tablet or smartwatch alongside the main phone, but due to the lack of teases, we wouldn't expect so. Nope, if we had to put money on it, we'd only expect to see the main Edge X30 with its special version briefly mentioned at the end, but we'd love to be proven wrong.

If Motorola does launch the Edge X30 in China today, then rolls it to other regions under a different name later, it wouldn't be the first time the company has done this. Earlier in 2021, the Moto Edge S showed up in China - then popped up globally a few months afterward as the Moto G100. We've heard a few rumors about what the Edge X30 could be when it comes out everywhere else. We initially thought it would be the Moto G200, an idea which was quashed when that phone debuted as something totally different. The Edge X30 could come globally as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, a mobile we've been hearing a few rumors about, though some of those rumors make it sound like a different device to the Edge X30. It's totally possible that we won't see the Edge X30 globally at all though, as Moto seems to be making a big push in China, so it could be debuting exclusive mobiles there as an attempt to win market share.

(Image credit: Motorola) Motorola has already teased the gaming capabilities of the Edge X30 - we say that because one of the first official images of the mobile it shared, which you can see above, had a picture of a game being played. The company also teased the Moto Edge X line before the X30 name was confirmed, and implied this was a line of gaming phones.

While today is a 'big tech launch day', with the Moto Edge X30 coming in a few hours and the Realme GT Pro 2 expected at some point too, it's not the only event we're expecting before the turn of the calendar. We're also expecting the Xiaomi 12 to get unveiled before the year is out, possibly before Christmas. You may be asking 'what's that got to do with the Moto Edge X30' - well, these three mobiles are all expected to compete pretty closely, being top-end phones toting the new Snapdragon chipset. Because Xiaomi is a very established brand, and Realme has been teasing its first-ever top-end phone for quite a while, Motorola is going to need to really wow us today to keep pace with these rivals.