LG’s massive 43-inch 4K monitor is like having four HD screens in one

Do you like the idea of a multi-monitor setup, but perhaps not the clutter of having, er, multiple monitors on your desk? Then LG’s freshly-revealed 4K display could be the ideal solution, as it’s essentially four monitors in one.

The LG 43UD79-B monitor is a 42.5-inch panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, and it allows you to divide the screen into four quadrants, each of which can display the video input from a separate source.

So when using the monitor like this, you’ve effectively got four 21.5-inch 1080p displays all bundled together on one screen. Or you can use the 43UD79-B as a huge 4K monitor, if you prefer. It supports either picture-by-picture as mentioned, or picture-in-picture.

As you’d expect, given that you’ll potentially be hooking up four sources, there are plenty of video inputs: a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, along with two HDMI 1.4 connectors, a DisplayPort, and a USB-C port which can take a video signal. You also get two USB 3.0 ports thrown into the mix.

Core specs

This is an IPS monitor so it has impressive viewing angles, and the core specs include a refresh rate of 60Hz, response time of 8ms, and brightness of 350 cd/m2.

While that refresh rate and response time isn't ideal for gamers, this display does have AMD’s FreeSync on board for combating stuttering and tearing, and a ‘game mode’ that pipes the image direct to the screen (avoiding processing) to lessen any lag.

You also get built-in 10W stereo speakers from Harman Kardon with ‘rich bass’, so hopefully they shouldn’t be overly thin and weedy, sound-wise.

The monitor boasts blue light reduction along with technology to combat flicker, in order to be easier on the eyes for prolonged periods of usage.

LG’s 43UD79-B comes out in Japan in two weeks’ time, where it will retail at ¥83,000 (around £575, $740 or AU$980). Hopefully we’ll see the monitor in other territories before too long.

