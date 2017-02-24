LG X Power2 promises a full weekend of use from a single charge

The LG X Power2 promises an entire weekend of use from a single charge thanks to its sizable 4,500mAh battery.

LG claims that “fully charged, the X power2 can playback videos continuously for approximately 15 hours, provide navigational directions for about 14 hours or surf the web for around 18 hours.”

Read more: LG E8 OLED (OLED65E8)

This isn't a high-end phone though, with 1.5/2GB of RAM and a 5MP front facing camera giving away its lower tier ranking.

As well as that long lasting battery you'll also find a 5.5-inch HD display, octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD slot on the X Power2.

Who lasts longer?

It'll go up against the similarly specced Lenovo P2 which boasts a massive 5,100mAh power pack which we found can easily last two full days on a single charge. The X Power2 then has its work cut out to keep up.

The LG X Power2 price has yet to be announced, but LG says it will arrive in Latin America in March, before rolling out to key markets in the US and Europe.

Looking at the spec sheet we expect the X Power2 to carry an affordable price tag, and if LG prices it just right it could be on to a winner.

We'll be getting hands on with the LG X Power2 at MWC 2017 at the end of the month, so keep an eye out for our thoughts on the handset.