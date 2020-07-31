Leaked benchmark suggests the RTX 3080 will smash the RTX 2080 Ti

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card could be 35% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, according to new benchmark results.

These latest performance details have been shared by leaker Kopite7kimi, who recently shared benchmark results from he so-called GeForce RTX 3090, which is likely to launch as the 3080 Ti.

According to the latest leak, which sees the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 allegedly put through its paces in 3DMark Time Spy, the allegedly Ampere-based GPU offers a major performance increase over the Turing-based RTX 2080 Ti.

The GPU racked up a Time Spy Extreme graphics score of almost 8,600 points, making it around 35% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. That’s a bigger increase than previous rumors suggested, with early benchmark results placing it at round 20% faster than the Turing flagship.

This same leak suggested the GeForce RTX 3080 will deliver up to 50% better graphics performance over the GeForce RTX 2080 at 4K, and up to 40% better graphics performance at 1440p.

Compared to the so-called NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 – which will likely actually be the RTX 3080 Ti – which scored almost 10,000 points in the same Time Spy test, the GeForce RTX 3080 is only around 16% slower. This top-end card, the leaker claims, will be some 50% faster than Nvidia’s current flagship GPU.

Kopite7kimi has shared some additional details about the RTX 3080, and claims the card will feature the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU, which features the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti. It’ll also pack 10GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps with a bandwidth of 760Gbps

According to a recent rumor, Nvidia will release its first Ampere GPUs on 17 September – likely just daisy after AMD shows off its long-awaited Big Navi graphics cards.