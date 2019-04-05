Leaked Acer gaming laptops seem to confirm GeForce GTX 1650 GPU

A leaked slide suggests Acer is about to release some gaming laptops which run with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 mobile graphics cards.

This is, of course, further potential evidence that a GeForce GTX 1650 exists in the first place, as the GPU hasn’t yet been confirmed by Nvidia – unlike the GTX 1660 Ti, which has, of course, already been released (although there’s no mobile version yet).

However, there have already been several leaks regarding the allegedly incoming 1650, which will be the lowest-end Turing offering – and this certainly backs up those leaks (assuming the slide in question isn’t some kind of elaborate fake).

The slide (highlighted by Videocardz) is purported to be from an Acer presentation, and it shows the core specs of a few Nitro gaming notebooks, including the fact that they run with Intel’s 9th-gen Coffee Lake H series processors, and GPU options that include the GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1650, and GTX 1050 (the latter being a previous-generation GPU).

ITHome initially spotted the slide, although has since taken it down, with Videocardz subsequently highlighting its existence (Image credit: ITHome/Videocardz)

Benchmarks aplenty

We've previously seen a leaked 3DMark benchmark allegedly from a notebook running the mobile spin on the GTX 1650, and a purported Final Fantasy XV benchmark for the desktop version of the GPU, which showed it was faster than AMD’s Radeon RX 570.

The GTX 1650 is expected to have a base clock of 1,395MHz, with 4GB of GDDR5 video memory, again according to the rumor mill. We're expecting to see this GPU released at some point in April, with speculation pointing to April 22 as a potential launch date.

As for the incoming Acer laptops, these apparently include 15-inch and 17-inch Nitro models which will have super-slim (7mm – at least down the sides) bezels, as well as an option on a display with a 144Hz refresh rate (and a Full HD resolution).

