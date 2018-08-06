iPhone 9 photo leak suggests a new rear camera

We're only about a month away from Apple's next iPhone launch, and that means leaks are coming in thick and fast, including a shot claiming to show the iPhone 9 direct from the factory floor.

The image was posted on /Leaks and gives us a rather blurry look at the rear of a device - which is said to be Apple's 'affordable' 6.1-inch iPhone 9.

Compared to the iPhone 8 (in the image above), the handset in the leaked shot appears to have a larger camera sensor, hinting that perhaps Apple will equip this new iPhone with new camera technology.

The new iPhone, or just a dummy unit? (credit: /Leaks) (Image: © /Leaks)

Alternative alignment

If this photo does indeed show the iPhone 9 and not a prototype, dummy unit or fake, then it looks like Apple may shift the position of the flash as well - moving it from the side to beneath the camera.

This vertical stack is already in use on the iPhone X, so it makes sense that the Cupertino-based firm pulls all its handsets in line with the same general layout.

The handset in the shot also appears to have a glossy, shiny back, backing up other rumors that the new iPhone 9 will come with a glass body, however the low quality of this photo and the lack of solid source information means we're taking it with a sizable pinch of salt for now.