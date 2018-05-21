These are the best accessories for the iPhone 8

The best accessories for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can make Apple's 'regular' iPhone stand out in an increasingly all-screen smartphone world.

Ready to make your iPhone 8 brilliant with add-ons that take advantage of the new wireless-charging-ready glass design, fast-charging capabilities and 12MP camera?

Hold onto your home buttons. Below, we've rounded up nine of the very best iPhone 8 accessories you can buy today making waves in the mobile market.

Whether you want to protect your new smartphone with a classy-looking case or are just looking for a solid charging pad for wireless power, keep reading to get the scoop on the very best accessories currently on offer.

Apple AirPods

The best true wireless earbuds for your iPhone

Work seamlessly with Apple devices

Sounds better than EarPods

One-size-fits-all design

No in-line remote

The best iPhone accessory title currently belongs to the AirPods, Apple's true wireless earbuds launched as a solution to the lack of a headphone jack in newer smartphones. It works flawlessly in our testings, and that's thanks to the company's new W1 chip, designed to improve Bluetooth syncing between devices.

AirPods sound better than the normal Apple EarPods that come in every iPhone box, though they rely on Siri for most controls and there's only one size without rubber tips. If they don't fit your ears, you may be out of luck and easily lose them. If they do fit your ears, however, you should invest in these today. It's our top pick.

1. Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case

Discreet protection

Transparent protective layer

Easy to attach and remove

Very affordable

Stronger cases exist

The glass design of the iPhone 8 is so darn good-looking, you won't want to cover it up. So how do you go about protecting such a breakable chassis? With a Spigen Crystal Case, that's how.

This clear case offers a nice layer of defense against knocks, and includes a raised lip to protect the screen. It's also thin and lightweight enough that it won't interfere with wireless charging pads.

2. Anker 6ft Nylon Braided Lightning Cable

A cable built to last

Tangle-free nylon cord

Extra Long

4000+ bend lifespan

Lacks Apple chic

Apple seems to have a hard time making quality cables at the right price, but you can usually look to Anker for better alternatives, like this 6-foot braided Lightning cable.

The tangle-free nylon cord stands up to all sorts of bending and twisting, and the durable seal around the connectors really is built to last.

3. Anker PowerPort Qi 10W Charging Pad

A top Qi wireless power pad

Super affordable

Supports fast charging...

...with the right adaptor

Anker has a solid reputation when it comes to mobile accessories, and the PowerPort Qi 10W continues that tradition.

Its discreet LED indicator "breathes" to show your iPhone's getting topped up while it lies on the pad. And with a compatible adaptor like Anker's own 18W PowerPort+, the Fast Charge Mode enables you to halve the time it takes to reach 100% battery.

The Qi 10W also packs Anker's advanced safety features, including temperature control and surge protection.

4. TORRO Premium Leather Stand Case for iPhone 8

A top case that won't break the bank

Genuine cowhide leather

Storage compartment

Great fit and finish

Hides your phone

TORRO takes pride in its hand-finished premium leather cases, and this latest slim design for the iPhone 8 is no exception.

The button and port holes are accurately sized, and the integrated stand lets you comfortably watch video on your iPhone 8's Retina HD screen in landscape orientation, thanks to the unobscured access provided by the protective internal frame.

There's also a handy card slot on the inside, which is perfect for storing a business card or travel ticket, while a hidden magnetic closure keeps them safe inside.

5. KitSound Hive2 Bluetooth Speaker

Liberate your iPhone's music library

Sleek, compact design

Surprisingly confident sound

Fun color options available

Unlikely to satisfy bass heads

This rugged wireless speaker from KitSound offers excellent sound quality for its size and should give your iPhone's music plenty of extra oomph when you're listening out and about.

There's an integrated mic on the Hive2 for taking calls, and it pumps out audio for up to 12 hours on a single charge, making it a great option for slinging in a bag to take with you on a weekend trip.

6. Belkin Boost Up 7.5W Wireless Charging Pad

Free up your iPhone's Lightning port

Charges through most lightweight phone cases

LED light shows when phone is aligned properly

Expensive for a Qi wireless charger

Belkin got name-checked at Apple's iPhone 8 keynote for this smart-looking wireless charging pad, which officially supports the 7.5W fast-charging capability of iPhone 8.

An LED lights up to indicate your phone is getting its expected power-up, and the charge passes through most protective cases up to 3mm thick, so you shouldn't need to remove a thing to ensure the proper contact.

7. Sphero BB-8

Do your bit for the resistance

Control with the Sphero app

Autonomous patrol mode

Tons of fun

Ruins your productivity

This is by no means the first ball-shaped robotic toy Sphero has created, but it's definitely the most fun. Based on the droid that stole fans' hearts in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Sphero BB-8 is a tennis ball-sized robotic sphere with a droid head that attaches onto it using magnets.

While you control the ball's direction of travel via the iPhone app, the head stays on top of the body, just like in the movie. It's not cheap, but adult kids will love it.

8. Libratone Q-Adapt In-Ears

Keeping your music classy

Wired for premium sound

Four adjustable noise cancellation levels

Not as convenient as Bluetooth buds

There's a school of thought that says a wired connection is the gold standard for ensuring the highest quality audio reproduction possible. If that sounds like music to your ears, check out these Lightning-powered buds from Libratone.

The Libratone Q-Adapt in-ear earphones come with four adjustable noise cancellation levels for listening on your commute, while a built-in mic lets you take calls hands-free. Best of all, they have a great balanced sound, and a top fit to boot.