Intel finally confirms its new Rocket Lake-S processors will launch on March 30

Intel has now officially confirmed that its Rocket Lake-S processors will go on sale on March 30, 2021, following news that a German retailer had been selling the processors early.

As we previously reported, Mindfactory.de appeared to break the street date of Intel’s 11th generation processors , allowing people to get hold of them before Intel had even announced most of them.

This led to people posting benchmark results of the upcoming processors as well, and it now seems like that has prompted Intel to confirm to Andreas Schilling, editor of the hardwareluxx.de website, that its lineup will launch on March 30.

We now have an official sales date:"The sales embargo for 11th Gen Desktop processors (Rocket Lake S) is March 30, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET."March 2, 2021 See more

Forcing Intel’s hand

Not only have Mindfactory.de’s early sales forced Intel to reveal more about its upcoming processors, Wccftech also recently published what appears to be the entire launch lineup of processors.

The specs, which cover 10 processors in the Core i7 and Core i9 range, are certainly impressive, so even if Intel’s surprise has been spoiled, if these leaks are accurate, then we’ve got some great processors to look forward to.

And it’s now official that we won’t have long to get hold of them.

