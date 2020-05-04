How to watch Rise of Skywalker online: stream the new Star Wars movie for free on Disney Plus

Your patience has been rewarded, young Jedi, as to mark Star Wars Day 2020 the latest and final film in the epic space opera, Rise of Skywalker, has been released to Disney Plus. This means it's easier than ever to stream the new Star Wars movie, so let's cut to chase - here's how to watch Rise of Skywalker online for free with Disney Plus.

Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker cheat sheet Released: 2019 Director: J.J. Abrams Cast (credits order): Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Issac Rating (US/UK): PG-13 / 12A Watch now: Free Disney Plus 7-day trial

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't already watched the first two movies in the Star Wars sequel trilogy - The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi - then some serious spoilers lurk below. Scroll past this section for a completely spoiler-free global guide to watching Rise of Skywalker online.

Of course, there are numerous theories on the best way to watch Star Wars movies in order, but for most people Rise of Skywalker represents the last film in the iconic franchise.

It kicks-off with the news (as heavily suggested by its trailers) that Emperor Palpatine is still alive. Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Issac) subsequently lead the Resistance as it looks to stop the First Order and Palpatine from establishing a new Empire, while the emotional heartbeat and turning point of the film lies in the dramatic showdown between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

Released in 2019 and directed by J.J. Abrams, the final Star Wars movie was a $1bn smash hit at the box office - and having been made available for on-demand streaming early due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's now landed on Disney Plus, where it sits alongside the rest of the Star Wars catalogue.

Thinking of checking out Disney Plus? Good news, as there's a FREE 7-day trial of the service currently on offer for a limited time. This means that it's now completely free to watch Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker online

To mark Star Wars Day 2020 (May the 4th...geddit?), Disney is releasing Rise of Skywalker on to Disney Plus, where it will complete the streaming service's galactic catalogue. Disney Plus is great value, as for just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, you get an A-grade content lineup that includes every episode of The Simpsons (ever!), all the Marvel movies, and now a complete collection of Star Wars films - plus the full Pixar canon. Better still, you can currently get a FREE 7-day trial as part of a limited time offer, meaning you can watch Rise of Skywalker for free! Disney Plus is available in a number of major markets including the US, UK and Australia - and all three will see Rise of Skywalker released on May 4 to mark the most geek-tastic holiday around.