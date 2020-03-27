How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE workout online - live now!

Have you been keeping up with the new daily fitness phenomenon, where hundreds of thousands of people are congregating around TVs, iPads and smartphones to follow along with a hugely bouncy man?

If you've heard anyone doing 'that workout' in the morning, chances are they're talking about Joe Wicks' PE workout. Originally designed for kids to keep them active during self-isolation, it's actually being used by scores of adults worldwide.

Today is day five of the workout, and while Joe Wicks (AKA The Body Coach) is primarily a UK star, his videos are being seen as widely as Brazil, Uruguay, South Korea and more.

We've put together an easy guide to getting your heart rate up with Wicks - and also some tips on upgrading your tech world to get set up up for all manner of online tutorials and educational needs.

While you probably won't have time to order the tech below and have it delivered before today's workout, come back to this article and think about upgrading your setup to make watching online easier than being huddled around a smartphone.

What time does Joe Wicks’ kids workout start?

If you’re itching to get your fix of Wicks live each day, then you’ll need to have YouTube open and waiting at 9AM GMT each day.

(If you're in other parts of the world and don't want to get up ridiculously early each day, we've got the recent uploads listed at the bottom of this article).

The sessions last for 30 mins, and include a warm up and cool down, and two repetitions of the circuits he walks (or sprints) you through.

How do I watch Joe Wicks’ PE sessions?

If you‘re interesting in getting involved with The Body Coach as it happens, and can cope with irrepressible enthusiasm as this hour, then you’ll need to have your YouTube portal open on your TV, tablet or smartphone at around 8:55AM GMT.

Once ready, navigate to The Body Coach’s YouTube channel on your TV, phone or iPad (more on how to do that below) or click the video below to see the today's workout (spoiler alert, it's got some moves to get the heart racing...)

You’ll see the stream of his living room (a rather modest affair for a man reportedly worth £14m) begin, and hear him talking in the background before jumping in front of the camera and encouraging the world to get a little fitter.

(If you want to watch it on catch up each day, at a time that suits you, then you can just follow the same instructions above, where the previous workouts will be posted to catch up on.)

How to watch Joe Wicks’ kids workout on a TV

The best way - if you’ve got the space - is to watch the workout in front of a TV. There are myriad ways to get YouTube on your tellybox, thus making it simpler to get active.

Using your smart TV

The easiest way is if you've got a smart TV into your life - open up your smart hub and navigate to YouTube, where you can follow the searching instructions above to find The Body Coach TV, with a new video going live each day at 9AM GMT.

If you don't see it straight away, then it should appear just before 9AM - and Wicks gives you a few minutes to get ready too.

Using Google Chromecast

Alternatively you can use streaming sticks - one of the simplest is Google's Chromecast, which plugs into your HDMI socket and will stream content from your phone to the TV.

Fire up YouTube on your smartphone or tablet and look for the icon below in onr of the corners:

(Image credit: Google)

(The same icon will also show you any compatible smart TVs or streaming sticks on your network that you can 'cast' the show to - you might be surprised which devices are already enabled).

The Chromecast isn't too expensive either, and is a simple way to turn your TV smart - allowing you to stream a multitude of services (like Netflix and other streaming platforms) from your small phone screen to a larger display:

How to watch on a Roku stick:

More advanced than a Chromecast, the Roku stick turns your TV into a smart hub easily too. When plugged in, hit the 'source' button on your remote and navigate to the HDMI port where your Roku stick is located (or, with some modern TVs, just pressing the 'Home' button on the Roku remote will achieve the same thing).

From there, open the YouTube app and navigate to the Body Coach TV at 9AM GMT... or fire it up on your smartphone or tablet and look for the 'cast' icon above, tap it and see if the Roku is listed (which it should be if all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network).

How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE workout on an iPad

You’ve got two options here: if you’ve already got the YouTube app downloaded onto your tablet, then just search for ‘The Body Coach’ and click the icon at the top of the screen for ‘Body Coach TV’.

From there you’ll see a list of all the videos, and at 9AM the new option should pop up - although you may need to refresh.

You can achieve the same thing if you don’t have the iPad app by heading to your Safari or Chrome browser and clicking the link to the The Body Coach’s YouTube channel - you can play the video directly from there, and hit the full-screen option in the bottom right-hand corner.

How to catch up on Joe Wicks' other PE workouts

If you missed anything, or want to browse previous workouts, they're all available on the same YouTube channel above - or you can watch them right here: