How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode and Station 19 holiday double

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat tonight with back-to-back Christmas episodes for both Grey's and spin-off series Station 19 on ABC. Season 18, episode 8 It came upon a midnight clear directly follows Station 19 season 5, episode 8 All I Want For Christmas Is You. That's two glorious hours of emergency services drama – truly indulgent TV not to miss. Make sure you know how to watch the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 holiday episodes wherever you are.

The evening kicks off at 8pm ET / PT (7pm CT) with Station 19 at the most wonderful time of the year. Seattle is ablaze and it's all that the firefighters can do to respond to the calls, let alone get to the scene and do their jobs. Can they perform a Christmas miracle?

Then straight after is Grey's Anatomy at 9pm ET / PT (8pm CT) with the medics of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrating the holidays. Schmitt has to cope with a tricky surgical dilemma while Meredith and Hamilton reach crunch-point on their project work.

Prepare yourself for some festive and weepy viewing, no doubt, as we explain how to watch the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Christmas episodes wherever you are.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode free online in the US

ABC’s catch-up service It’s a time of reflection post-pandemic. But feelings are still running high in Grey’s Anatomy season 18, which returned to ABC on September 30. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 9pm ET /PT (8pm CT), broadcasting after new season 5 episodes of spin-off show, Station-19. If you don’t have cable though, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day. And, if you're prepared to wait, you can watch for free one week after it airs no log-in required! You’ll be able to stream the most recent episodes there too, without dropping a dime - or even your zip code. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course. This offer essentially lets you watch the latest Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode free online, should you want to. You can also watch Grey's Anatomy online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. Both offer a Hulu free trial, duration dependent on which one you go for. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 18 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode online from outside your country

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new Grey’s! But those abroad for whatever reason when Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes air will find themselves unable to keep up with all the doctor drama, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode from abroad

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode online: stream every episode in Canada

CTV Grey’s Anatomy season 18 got off to an explosive start. For those in Canada, CTV will broadcast season 18 in tandem with its American release, every Thursday at 9pm ET / PT. After each episode airs they’re be added to the network’s on-demand platform. And, if you have a cable provider, they’ll be available to watch completely free. FREE we tell you! Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Those with CTV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and overcome any geo-blocking obstacles. It’s a versatile piece of software, and means you don’t need to miss one scintillating episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 18.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy Christmas episode online in the UK?

premium telly provider Sky Unfortunately, due to licensing restrictions, Brits have to wait a few months until after season 18's run in America. Last season debuted in November 2020, and only arrived on UK shores in April. So don’t expect to see the latest batch of episodes until early 2022 - a wait long enough to raise your blood pressure. However, when it does finally air it will be via the Sky Witness channel, available with a subscription to premium telly provider Sky. Admittedly that can be a rather expensive option, but there are some great Sky TV deals and packages available right now. Alternatively, NOW TV is a solid VOD platform – just as long as you don’t mind waiting 24-hours after each episode’s broadcast. It’s £9.99 a month for their Entertainment pass, and it regularly provides special promotions. Away from home today? As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution, and so stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

