Hearts vs Celic live stream: how to watch 2019 Scottish Cup final today from anywhere

Did you know the Scottish Cup is the oldest national football trophy in the world? Top stat, hey? Well if you've landed on this page, we don't doubt for a minute that you already knew that little titbit. And it probably also means that you're interested in seeing who wins this weekend's big 2019 Scottish Cup final. Well, we can help you there with our Hearts vs Celtic live stream tips.

Scottish Cup Final 2019 - where and when As the norm, the 2019 Scottish Cup final will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow - so Celtic will immediately have the hometown advantage over Hearts. The game itself is on Saturday May 25 with kickoff at 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT, 4pm CET).

Saturday 25 May is arguably the biggest day in the 2018-19 Scottish football calendar and all of the action is ready to kick off at 3pm. The big story of the day (sorry Hearts fans) is to see whether Celtic will pull off an unheralded third successive domestic treble, having already won the league (although Rangers weren't far behind) and beaten Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup Final.

Celtic have won the competition 38 times before and Neil Lennon's team will obviously go in to the game as big favourites. Heart of Midlothian on the other hand are eight-time winners themselves. Can they somehow pull of a major upset here?

Below we'll talk you through how to watch on domestic television, online and even if you're outside the UK this weekend. So wherever you are, you'll be able to get a Hearts vs Celtic live stream as it happens.

BBC One Scotland is the home of the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday (coverage starts from 2pm), but that doesn't mean you won't be able to watch it in other parts of the UK. If you're in Scotland, you'll be able to watch it on the channel or you'll need to find it through your satellite or cable box for other areas of the UK. You'll also be able to live stream it through BBC iPlayer, here - you can change your location settings to Scotland to make sure you're getting the right feed. Remember if you're in the UK you'll need to pay for a TV license to be able to watch the live stream above. It'll be available in the UK through subscription service Premier Sports as well. Out of the UK? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll find that the BBC coverage has been geo-blocked. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK...

Live stream the Scottish Cup final from outside your country

If you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your sofa.