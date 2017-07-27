Google promises 11 Daydream-ready phones by end of 2017 - but which?

Straight from Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself, there will supposedly be 11 Google Daydream -compatible smartphones available by the end of 2017, a figure that was first served up at Google IO 2017.

Given that six of these phones have already been released ( Google Pixel , Google Pixel XL , Moto Z , Huawei Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7 and Asus ZenFone AR ), that leaves room for five more devices. But which will they be?

Also heard at Google IO 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will soon be added to that list.

Next up, the recently announced Moto Z2 Force meets the qualifications with its AMOLED display and powerful embedded processor, the Snapdragon 835. While it hasn’t been confirmed to support it, we’re confident that it will come, bringing us to eight.

It comes down to three

Following the trail of rumors, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are taking shape and said to be launching by the end of the year, rounding the number up to 10.

The final Daydream-compatible phone could arrive in the form of a super-sized Google Pixel 2 , rumored to in development under the codename “Taimen”.

Information on this device is scarce, though unless one of Google’s partners has an unannounced phone up its sleeve for the mobile VR platform, this could very well be the eleventh device that Pichai spoke of in Alphabet’s recent earnings call.

Daydream is still very much in its infancy right now, with a decent number of apps available but nothing that makes it a 'must-use' device for Android owners.

Increasing the number of phones that can be used with the headset will only be of benefit, so VR fans will be hoping that more Daydream-compatible devices become available in 2018.

