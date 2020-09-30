Google Pixel 5 release date, price, news and features

The Google Pixel 5 is official, and we've learned all about the newest flagship phone from the maker of Android at the company's Launch Night In livestream event.

Google revealed the new Pixel 5 alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Nest Audio and Chromecast with Google TV.

Below we'll run you through all the key details we know about the Google Pixel 5 so far, including how much it'll cost, what it looks like, and what specs you can expect for your money.

Cut to the chase

What is the Google Pixel 5? Google's latest flagship smartphone

Google's latest flagship smartphone When is it out? October 15

October 15 How much does it cost? $699 / £599 / AU$1,079

The Google Pixel 5 costs $699 / £599 / AU$1,079. Google has confirmed that the phone is coming to the US, UK and Australia, and you can pre-order it now directly from Google's web store.

The Google Pixel 5 will be available in the US and UK on October 15. An exact release date for other markets has yet to be revealed.

Google Pixel 5 design and display

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Google) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 5 design is what you see above. The phone comes in two colors with odd names: Sorta Sage (a green color) and Just Black (that's just black). The body of the phone is made of recycled aluminium too.

The phone is IPX8 water-resistant, which should mean you're able to submerge this device in water for up to half an hour. The phone weighs 151 grams, and it has dimensions of 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm.

The phone comes with a 6-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340, which is 432 pixels per inch. It's an always-on display, and it's an OLED panel.

Google has included 90Hz tech here, so the screen refresh rate will be faster than on previous Google phones for smoother scrolling and transitions. That said, this isn't as good as some top-end handsets that feature a 120Hz refresh rate, while the newly announced Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro boasts a 144Hz refresh rate.

There's a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone, but there's no 3.5mm headphone jack here. The phone also comes with stereo speakers as well, but there's no 3.5mm audio jack included in the box.

Google Pixel 5 camera

Image 1 of 1 The Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: Google)

Cameras-wise, you can expect the same setup as on the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4a. The Pixel 5 features a 12.2MP dual-pixel shooter with 1.4μm pixel width, and there's also a 16MP ultra-wide shooter.

We've found this camera to perform brilliantly in our reviews of those older phones, so we're hoping for a similar result here. On the front of the phone you'll find an 8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 5 specs and performance

(Image credit: Google)

Unlike previous Pixel flagships, the Pixel 5 doesn't feature the top-end chipset you'd expect. Instead, the company has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which won't be as powerful as the chipsets you find in phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

That said, the phones we've seen running this chipset have been powerful enough for everyday tasks, so we hope it's a similar story with the Pixel 5 when we're able to try the phone out.

There's 8GB of RAM in the phone, and 128GB of storage. There's no microSD support, and Google has yet to announce any other storage variants for the Pixel 5 so you'll be limited to just 128GB.

There's a 4,080mAh battery inside the phone, and the company has included wireless charging as well. There's also a reverse-charging feature called Battery Share, so you can use your Pixel 5 to charge supported devices.

It supports 18W fast-charging, and the correct charger for you to be able to reach those speeds is included in the box.

Google claims the phone will last a full day from a single charge, and we'll be sure to put that claim to the test in our full review. The Google Pixel 4's battery life wasn't impressive, so we're hoping Google has improved things here.

(Image credit: Google)

You get 5G connectivity on the Pixel 5 as well, but be warned that you'll need to have a 5G contract, and live in area that has 5G connectivity, to make the most of that.

The Google Pixel 5 comes running Android 11 out of the box, which is the company's latest version of its operating system. You can expect this device to get solid updates over the next few years at least.