Get $150 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 in this super Cyber Monday tablet deal

While most of the Cyber Monday tablet deals from Samsung have been on its 2020 slates, we're also seeing a very hearty discount on the Galaxy Tab S6 from 2019, which actually constitutes the biggest saving on one of the company's slates.

Amazon is listing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with $151 off if you opt for the 256GB version – that's the lowest price we've seen for the tablet, though it's sat at this price for a short while now. The 128GB version is also seeing a big discount, though only $130 off.

If you're browsing the Cyber Monday deals for a new tablet for work or creativity, but don't need the absolute newest tech, this could be a great buy for you. There are deals on the newer Samsung tablets though, like loads in the Best Buy Flash Sale.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

If you're not in the US, here are Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 prices in your region: