Retro-me-do! Digitiser's Mr Biffo on his top PC games of all time

I just love first-person shooters! It's my sort of genre, and as I get older I realise that's what I enjoy. Half-Life 2 consolidated so much of what FPS games were doing at the time, and did it in a way that made it so much better than anything that had gone before. Even now it does stories and character so brilliantly by integrating them into the action of the game and not taking control out of the player's hand. It builds a game without hitting you over the head with cutscenes or making you find audio logs or notes. The world is clearly fully-formed and very well-realised.

Sure it's dated a bit visually, but in terms of pacing and atmosphere there's very little to touch it. In recent years you see its influence in games like The Last Of Us, which feels very similar — especially those opening sequences. It has the same way of building character through action. I love it. Half-Life 2 is one of the few games I've played through half a dozen times, maybe more.

I don't want Valve to rush Half-Life 3, and they clearly aren't, so hats off to them for that — but I have to wonder what's going on behind the scenes. They have to come out with something better than what went before, and I'm really interested to see if they're holding their cards back for when their VR headset comes out. It will have to introduce new gameplay mechanics in the way that Half-Life 2 so brilliantly used physics and the Gravity Gun. But I don't blame them for being utterly terrified that it might not live up to what went before.