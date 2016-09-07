PlayStation 4 Pro will be your portal to 4K HDR content

The PlayStation Neo is finally here and it's called PlayStation 4 Pro. Sony teased the brand new console just ahead of E3 2016, saying it would come with a faster processor, better graphics and 4K and HDR support.

The PlayStation 4 Pro can output in 4K and HDR thanks to an upgraded processor and graphics chip. This means 1080p games will play at a smooth 60 frames per second. The console will also come with a 1TB hard drive to install games and store media.

In addition to 4K games, the PlayStation 4 Pro will support 4K and HDR content from a variety of streaming services. There will be a new Netflix app for the PlayStation Pro 4 that will highlight 4K and HDR content. YouTube is also working on a PS4 Pro app to feature 4K content.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is noticeably larger than its Slim brother.

Strangely, Sony did not mention whether the PS4 Pro would support 4K Blu-ray discs during its hour-long keynote. According to a tweet from Stuff, the PS4 Pro apparently won't support the discs, which is odd since Sony owns the format.

Update: Our own Joe Osborne confirmed with Sony that the PS4 Pro will not support 4K Blu-ray.

Sony also didn't mention much about PlayStation VR, other than the PS4 Pro would enable more immersive graphics.

The PlayStation 4 Pro will be out November 10th for $399 (€399, £349) and will be going up against Microsoft's to-be-announced Project Scorpio.

Developing...