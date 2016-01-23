6 reasons why you should play online Half-Life shooter Sven Co-op right now

Fast and furious Half-Life mod Sven Co-op has turned into a free standalone game on Steam after 17 years, so you really have no excuse not to give it a go.

Featuring levels packed with hivehand-armed alien grunts, electricity-slinging vortigaunts and the same soldiers that gave your quicksave finger plenty of exercise back in 1998, Sven Co-op is a nostalgic trip back into Gordon Freeman's world.

Here are six reasons why you should download it, pronto.