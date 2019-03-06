Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR offer basic tracking at a low price

Fitbit has been busy, because as well as the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition and Fitbit Ace 2, the company has also just announced the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the cheapest way to get a Fitbit with 24-hour heart rate tracking, as it costs just £89.99 / $99.95 / AU$169.95.

But as well as a heart rate monitor it also has up to five days of battery life, over 15 goal-based exercise modes, automatic activity tracking, sleep tracking and guided breathing exercises.

Image 1 of 3 Here's the Fitbit Inspire HR in Lilac. Image Credit: Fitbit Image 2 of 3 Here's the Fitbit Inspire in Sangria. Image Credit: Fitbit Image 3 of 3 And here's the Fitbit Inspire in Black. Image Credit: Fitbit

Plus, there’s support for notifications from your phone, it has a touchscreen, and it’s swim-proof. There’s no GPS but it does support connected GPS, meaning it can tap into the GPS signal from your phone.

The standard Fitbit Inspire obviously lacks the heart rate monitor, and as such it comes in at a cheaper £69.99/AU$119.25 (roughly $90). But other than that it has many of the same features, including up to five days of battery life, automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, a touchscreen and a swim-proof build.

Both wearables are set to land at some point this month (March) and will be available in a range of different colors and with optional additional wristbands made from the likes of silicone, Horween leather and stainless steel.