Everton vs Man City live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter-final from anywhere

With the seemingly unstoppable Citizens still battling it out on all four fronts, Pep Guardiola's side turn their attention to the FA Cup and a tricky quarter-final clash at Goodison Park. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Everton vs Man City live stream, no matter where you in the world.

Unbeaten in their last 16 away games, the Premier League leaders eased into the quarter-finals with a professional 3-1 win over Swansea last month in a match that saw Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all getting on the scoresheet.

City will now be looking to add to the home woes of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the Toffees having won just two of their last seven matches at Goodison Park. They'll nevertheless draw inspiration from one of those rare victories, with their thrilling 5-4 extra-time win over Spurs in the fifth round last month a bona fide cup classic.

Nevertheless, with City having conceded just 21 goals in the league all season and Ruben Dias and former Toffee John Stones in formidable form at the back, its unlikely Everton will be quite so free-scoring this time out

Here's how to get a Everton vs Man City live stream and watch this FA Cup quater-final fixture online from anywhere today.

Related: get an FA Cup live stream for every game

If you're out of the country, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Everton vs Man City live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Get an Everton vs Man City live stream in the UK

This FA Cup quarter-final clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Everton vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that every quarter-final match will be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Everton vs Man City kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT Stateside.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Everton vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with today's Everton vs Man City kick-off time set for 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to live stream Everton vs Man City in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for today's Everton vs Man City clash is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 4.30am AEDT on Sunday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Everton vs Man City: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this match is at 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning.

How to watch Everton vs Man City in India