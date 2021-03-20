Everton vs Man City live stream: how to watch FA Cup quarter-final online today

With the seemingly unstoppable Citizens still battling it out on all four fronts, Pep Guardiola's side turn their attention to the FA Cup and a tricky quarter-final clash at Goodison Park. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Everton vs Man City live stream, where ESPN Plus has full rights to the game.

Watch Everton vs Man City live stream Date: Saturday, March 20 Start time: 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK Live stream: exclusively on ESPN Plus

Unbeaten in their last 16 away games, the Premier League leaders eased into the quarter-finals with a professional 3-1 win over Swansea last month in a match that saw Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus all getting on the scoresheet.

City will now be looking to add to the home woes of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the Toffees having won just two of their last seven matches at Goodison Park. They'll nevertheless draw inspiration from one of those rare victories, with their thrilling 5-4 extra-time win over Spurs in the fifth round last month a bona fide cup classic.

Nevertheless, with City having conceded just 21 goals in the league all season and Ruben Dias and former Toffee John Stones in formidable form at the back, its unlikely Everton will be quite so free-scoring this time out

Here's how to get a Everton vs Man City live stream and watch this FA Cup quarter-final fixture online today.

How to watch Everton vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that every quarter-final match will be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $59.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Everton vs Man City kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT Stateside.