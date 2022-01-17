Could the next Spider-Verse movie look even better than the original?

Audio player loading…

Spider-Man fans, get excited. If you thought 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a visual delight, the filmmaking duo behind its upcoming sequel have promised an even more ambitious artistic adventure.

Speaking with Collider , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed that each dimension in the second Miles Morales-led Spidey movie will “have its own art style” and “feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand.”

“It is a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again,” Miller added, “and so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically.”

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, multiple art styles were used to differentiate between the alternative Spider-Men who join Miles to take down Kingpin. Peni Parker, for instance, was rendered in an anime art style, while Spider-Man Noir appeared in monochrome.

It sounds like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will take this visual concept one step further, as Miles and Gwen encounter different worlds on their travels across the multiverse.

The first instalment in a two-part sequel to the 2018 hit, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

To whet your appetite for more web-swinging action, we broke down eight things you may have missed from the movie's first trailer , which dropped back in December last year.

Familiar faces

In keeping with the universe-hopping theme of Marvel’s Phase 4 movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 – remembering that Across the Spider-Verse: Part One is a Sony property, mind – the upcoming animated adventure will feature even more incarnations of the famed superhero.

We know, for example, that Spider-Man: 2099 will be appearing in Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) after featuring heavily in the movie’s debut trailer. The 1978 Japanese live-action version of Spider-Man also looks set to appear, after a tweet posted by producer Lord seemingly revealed the character’s involvement.

He’s designed!November 5, 2019 See more

Speculation has also been rife that No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya could appear in Across the Spider-Verse: Part One. In the aforementioned Collider interview, both Lord and Miller shirked the question of the pair's involvement, which may bode well for the chances of seeing Holland’s webslinger in action once again.

As with most superhero movies nowadays, though, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will likely remain the subject of intense secrecy until its release later in the year.

Until then, expect the Spidey rumor mill to keep on spinning.