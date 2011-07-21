Mobile devices fuel another bumper Intel quarter

Intel has announced another quarter of record profit, with CEO Paul Otellini pointing to the growth of mobile devices as a key factor in the chip giant's growth.

Intel surpassed $13.1 billion (£8.1bn) in revenue for the second quarter of 2011, with servers, strong demand for high-end Core chips and the continued growth of mobile devices all cited.

"We achieved a significant new milestone in the second quarter, surpassing $13.0 billion in revenue for the first time," said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO.

Advanced tech

"Strong corporate demand for our most advanced technology, the surge of mobile devices and Internet traffic fueling data centre growth, and the rapid rise of computing in emerging markets drove record results.

"Intel's 23 percent revenue growth in the first half and our increasing confidence in the second half of 2011 position us to grow annual revenue in the mid-20 percent range."

Interestingly, Intel stated that newly acquired McAfee and Inineon Wireless Solutions (not Intel Mobile Communications) contributed $1 billion in their first full-quarter of results.

Breaking the results down further, Intel's PC client group had revenue up 11 per cent year on year, its Data Server group reported a 15 percent increase and Embedded & Communications Group saw a 25 per cent increase.

One sour note was the waning impact of the mobile Atom processor and chipsets, which saw revenues drop by 15 per cent.