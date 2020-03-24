Computex 2020 delayed until September due to coronavirus

Computex 2020, one of the world's biggest computer shows, has officially been rescheduled until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Computex 2020 was originally due to take place in Taipei, Taiwan between June 2 and June 6, 2020.

However, in a press release announcing the delay, the fact that "the world is affected by severe infection pneumonia (Covid-19)," is cited as the reason for rescheduling the event, which will now take place between September 28-30, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, which is on the outskirts of the city.

While the Covid-19 epidemic has been relatively well contained in Taiwan, the delay comes as little surprise. There have been a number of big tech events, such as MWC 2020, which have been either delayed or cancelled outright due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While September still seems optimistic, the press release states that "according to McKinsey's latest epidemic report, the epidemic in China and East Asia will be controlled at the beginning of the second quarter, and the epidemic situation in Europe and the United States will slow down in June."

Whether or not the epidemic is under control by September is, of course, up in the air at the moment.

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council), the organization behind Computex, will also hold an online exhibition during the original dates of June 2-6, where exhibitors can participate in online meetings and events.