Chrome and Chromium-based Edge are getting a new 'reveal password' button

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge will soon have a new 'reveal password' button that will let you check you've entered your login credentials correctly. The button will appear automatically in password fields on any website.

Microsoft is developing the button for the new Chromium-based Edge, and has decided to let Google add it to Chrome as well.

According to 9to5Google, the button will appear as an eye icon, which will make the text of the password visible when clicked. You'll also be able to reveal your password using the shortcut Alt+F8.

Legacy feature

The button isn't an entirely new feature – it was part of the old, pre-Chromium version of Edge, and Internet Explorer before that.

It will only work with passwords you've typed yourself – not ones that have been autocompleted by the browser – which should allay some security worries, but it's not yet clear how it'll work with third-party password managers.

There'll be no way for site owners to customize or remove the button when it launches, which will make things interesting for sites like Netflix that already have their own version. Having a redundant extra button isn't ideal, so hopefully Microsoft and Google will add a way for developers to suppress it in a future update.

Via 9to5Google