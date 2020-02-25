Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Champions League football from anywhere

Unbeaten in their last five Champions League matches, Chelsea come into tonight's clash with German giants Bayern Munich on a high. It's got all the ingredients of a massive knockout night and we'll help you discover how to get a Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

The Blues notched up a much needed domestic 2-1 victory over bitter London rivals Tottenham at the weekend, ending a run of four Premier League matches without a win. Frank Lampard's side will need to put in a similar performance at home this evening against a Bayern Munich side that has not lost a competitive match since the beginning of December.

Bayern were somewhat below par at home against bottom of the table Paderborn in the Bundesliga one Friday. While they eventually edged to a 3-2 victory thanks to a late double from Robert Lewandowski, Hans-Dieter Flick's side looked to be playing with one eye on tonight's game in London.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich - where and when This evening's Champions League game takes place at Stamford Bridge in west London with kick-off at 8pm GMT local time. That makes it a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 7am AEDT start.

With 38 goals in 32 games for Bayern this season, Lewandowski is in the best form of his storied career, and containing the prolific Polish striker will be key to any Chelsea success tonight. The Blues will also need to get grips with the absence of midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante who remains sidelined with injury with Mateo Kovacic set to deputise.

Meanwhile, Bayern welcome back Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Pavard who missed Friday's Bundesliga match through suspension.

Who will make it through to the quarter-finals? Read on to find out how to watch, no matter where you are in the world, with TechRadar's guide to getting a Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live stream.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into this fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sports 2 channel with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash in London. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT, UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT.



How to live stream tonight's Champions League match in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Chelsea vs Bayern Munich. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Tonight's match kicks off at 7am AEDT.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 7.55am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the Sky Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for tonight's game at Stamford Bridge is Sony Ten 1, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Wednesday. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .