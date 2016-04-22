10 things you need to know before buying a hydrogen car

Car manufacturers are falling over themselves to bring us environmentally friendly vehicles as the world's supply of oil dwindles and fears about the impact of global warming continue to hot up.

And these panics have spawned some exciting new engine technology. First we had the petrol-electric hybrids, and there's now an increasing number of fully electric vehicles (EVs) hitting the road, such as the Tesla Model S and the Nissan Leaf.

Electricity isn't the only answer in the quest for viable sustainable fuel solutions though – hydrogen is also being touted as a low-cost, renewable energy source.

Currently, there are only two commercial hydrogen-powered cars available from mainstream makers the Hyundai ix35 Fuel Cell and Toyota Mirai – but they're likely to be the start of something much bigger.

So what's all the fuss about? We're here to tell you the 10 things you need to know about hydrogen-powered vehicles – so buckle up, and keep your arms and legs inside the article. Here... we... go...