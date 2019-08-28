Canon's EOS M6 II arrives with a new 32.5MP sensor, 4K video and 30fps capabilities

Canon's most recent mirrorless additions have been in the shape of the full-frame EOS R and EOS RP, leading some to wonder what the future of the more junior APS-C-based EOS M line would be.

The new EOS M6 Mark II, which was recently leaked by Canon, appears to provide an answer, arriving with a new high-resolution APS-C sensor, 4K video capabilities and a hotshoe that can be used to mount an external viewfinder.

The sensor in EOS M6 Mark II is the same as the one inside the EOS 90D DSLR that's also been announced alongside it. It holds 32.5MP effective and works across a range of sensitivities right up to a maximum ISO25,600 (or a setting equivalent to ISO51,200).

DIGIC 8 processing power is also on board, which allows the camera to fire bursts of images at a highly respectable 14fps. Anyone who finds that too tardy, however, can boost this to 30fps with the Raw Burst Shooting mode, a feature that first popped up on the PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III earlier in the year.

That new processor also delivers gains to video recording; in contrast to the original EOS M6, which only captured video to a maximum Full HD resolution, both 4K and Full HD recording is possible here.

The camera has been designed with a 3-inch tilting touchscreen that can face the front, and vloggers will be pleased to learn that this is joined by a mic port.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Future)

Eye Detection AF can be set for both stills and videos. Other features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth together with in-camera raw processing and UHS-II support in the single SDHC/SDXC card slot.

The Canon EOS M6 Mark II will be available from the end of September, with a body-only price of £869.99. A kit with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF-DC2 will be priced at £1,119.99. Pricing for the US has been set at $850 for the body only, $1,100 with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens and EVF, and $1,350 for the kit with the EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and EVF.

Pricing for Australia will be at the retailer's discretion although, based on discussions with Canon Australia product representatives, our understanding is that the full M6 Mark II kit will cost approximately AU$1,700. We will, however, update this story as soon as we can confirm the RRP.