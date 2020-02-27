Watch Better Call Saul season 5 online: stream every episode of Breaking Bad's prequel from anywhere

After a hiatus of over a year, Better Call Saul is finally back. Season 5 of the hit show started on February 23 and we're here to tell you all the ways you can watch Better Call Saul season 5 online wherever you are in the world.

Better Call Saul season 5 cheat sheet Following the spectacular conclusion of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul premiered back in 2015 to give us a glimpse into the early life of the show's seriously shady lawyer, Saul Goodman. The first episode of season 5 of the show aired on February 23, 2020 on AMC and now has a regular slot at 9pm ET on Monday nights in the US. Episodes are then generally distributed globally on Netflix for streaming the following day.

By way of background, Better Call Saul is the prequel to Breaking Bad, which is widely regarded as one of best TV series of all-time. It's the origin story of that show's notoriously crooked lawyer, Saul Goodman - also known as James Morgan McGill, Slippin' Jimmy, and Gene Takavic at various points in his illustrious career.

Actor Bob Odenkirk once again takes on the titular role of Saul, while season 5 also features a host of other Breaking Bad favorites - ruthless drug dealer Gus Fring, always-quotable fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, and DEA agent Hank Schrader.

If that's enough to pique your interest, read on to learn how to watch Better Call Saul season 5 from wherever you are - our guide is completely spoiler-free so whatever stage you're at in the show, you don't have to worry about us ruining the next big twist.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online from outside your country

While many US cable subscribers will find it easy to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online thanks to AMC's website and app, it gets a bit more complicated if you find yourself abroad and want to tune in to the latest episode live on Monday nights, rather than having to wait until Tuesday - by which time, the internet is obviously a sea of spoilers.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Better Call Saul online as it airs, no matter where you are. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the sofa waiting for the pizza to be delivered.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Better Call Saul season 5 from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online live in the US

Better Call Saul season 5 airs every Monday at 9pm ET / 6pm PT in the US on AMC. Those wanting to watch the show live who might not have a cable package that includes AMC can take advantage of TV streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV to watch Better Call Saul episodes as soon as they're released on TV. Based on our testing and experience, these are the best ways to stream Better Call Saul season 5 in the US right now - and remember, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch just as if you were at home.

Sling TV: With packages starting from just $20, Sling TV is something of a cord-cutters dream and is an easy way to watch Better Call Saul season 5 on AMC without signing your life away to an overpriced cable provider. You can use it on nearly any major streaming device including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast - or fire it up on-the-go on Android and iOS mobiles.

With packages starting from just $20, Sling TV is something of a cord-cutters dream and is an easy way to watch Better Call Saul season 5 on AMC without signing your life away to an overpriced cable provider. You can use it on nearly any major streaming device including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast - or fire it up on-the-go on Android and iOS mobiles. FuboTV: Offering access to more than 100 channels including AMC, FuboTV costs just $54.99 a month but you can bag a free trial first to see if it's right for you. Based on our experience, it's a particularly good option for fans of top TV shows like Better Call Saul who also love sports, as FuboTV offers quality Premier League live streams plus NBA coverage, NFL games and much more.

Offering access to more than 100 channels including AMC, FuboTV costs just $54.99 a month but you can bag a free trial first to see if it's right for you. Based on our experience, it's a particularly good option for fans of top TV shows like Better Call Saul who also love sports, as FuboTV offers quality Premier League live streams plus NBA coverage, NFL games and much more. AMC Premiere: AMC's paid-for app lets you watch episodes of shows like Better Call Saul live and ad-free on most major devices and can be had for just $4.99 a month. You'll need to confirm your TV provider to sign-up, but provided you can do that, there's usually a free trial available for eligible customers.

AMC's paid-for app lets you watch episodes of shows like Better Call Saul live and ad-free on most major devices and can be had for just $4.99 a month. You'll need to confirm your TV provider to sign-up, but provided you can do that, there's usually a free trial available for eligible customers. Amazon Prime Video : Buy individual episodes of Better Call Saul in HD for just $2.99 a pop - or grab yourself all of season 5 for a mere $24.99. Just remember that you won't be able to watch the new Better Call Saul episode until Tuesday, after AMC has aired it live on Monday night.

: Buy individual episodes of Better Call Saul in HD for just $2.99 a pop - or grab yourself all of season 5 for a mere $24.99. Just remember that you won't be able to watch the new Better Call Saul episode until Tuesday, after AMC has aired it live on Monday night. YouTube TV: It's a hefty $44.99 but that price gets you access to over 70 channels including AMC, so the latest episodes of Better Call Saul season 5 will be at your fingertips every Tuesday after they've aired live on Monday night.

Better Call Saul season 5: watch every episode online in the UK

Netflix users will be able to stream the latest episode every Tuesday, while those who don't have a subscription to the service can buy individual episodes or the entire season via Amazon Prime Video. UK nationals who live elsewhere and find themselves away from their country of residence when Better Call Saul season 5 hits those platforms can grab a VPN and stream episodes from a different country.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 in Australia

TV fans in Australia can take advantage of streaming service Stan to watch Better Call Saul season 5. It offers a free 30-day trial so you can decide if it's right for you and offers a wide array of other quality shows including Billions, Dexter, The Loudest Voice and The Handmaid's Tale - plus a load of movies for good measure. If you already subscribe to Stan but find yourself outside of Australia for the next episode of Better Call Saul, don't forget you can use a VPN and watch from wherever you are in the world.

Stream Better Call Saul season 5: how to watch in Canada