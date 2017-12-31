Best iPhone and Android apps to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions

Keeping those New Year’s resolutions could be tricky with all the distractions 2018 is set to bring, but what if you could use your phone to help you keep on track?

There are lots of apps on the market that can help you keep your head in the game and make it much more likely you'll reach your goal, whatever it is.

Below we've listed our top choices to help you stay on track with the new goals you're setting for yourself for 2018.

Todoist: the app to help you get organized

To sort your life out, you need to get a good to-do list app up and running on your phone. One of our favorites is Todoist, which you can have on either your Android or iPhone.

It's a great way to organize your lists so you can keep up with everything you need to do. Todoist looks great, allows you to organize yourself and you can also integrate it with an Amazon Echo so you can make notes whenever you want by just using your voice.

Download for Android or for iPhone

Bookout: the app to encourage you to read more

Lots of people want to read more every year, and if you want to keep track of the books you want to get into in 2018 this may be the best choice for you.

It's exclusive to iPhone, but Bookout allows you to make lists of titles you want to read as well as tick off the ones you've already got to. There are even further options that allow you to make notes or quotes from each book you're reading.

Download for iPhone now

LastPass: the app to help you change all your passwords

It's one of the most boring tasks, but if you plan to update and keep track of all your passwords this year we'd recommend trying out LastPass.

It can generate secure passwords for all your accounts and keep them stored safely away behind encryption, so you'll never lose them and are less likely to get hacked.

Download for iPhone and Android devices

You Need A Budget: the app to help you save money

The name of this app basically sums up what you can expect from it and it may even be what you've written down as your New Year's resolution for 2018.

This app will help you lay out all of your expenses at the same time and you'll be able to work out where you can save money and why you're spending so much every year. You will need to pay after a full month of using the service, but if you find it's saving you money it's likely worth your investment.

Download for iPhone and Android devices

Strava: the best app to get out running with

Have you decided you want to get fit in the new year? If you plan to do that by running or cycling we'd recommend using Strava to get your feet moving.

It features challenges you can get started with or you can just start jogging and use it to track your stats as you're out and about. There are also leaderboards, so if you're motivated by competition then Strava could help even more.

Download for iPhone and Android devices

Nike Training Club: the best app to kick start your fitness regime

If running isn't your thing, we recommend the Nike Training Club app to get yourself fit in 2018. It offers a bunch of free workouts - over 160 at the last count - and allows you to work out at home in a variety of ways.

You can choose how much equipment you have, how hard you want to go and how often you want to work out and then it'll create a schedule for you.