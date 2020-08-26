Asus Zenfone 7 Pro packs a triple flippable camera and 90Hz display

The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro and its slightly less powerful sibling, the Asus Zenfone 7, have been revealed – and they’re flagship-specced phones at mid-range value.

Both phones improve on the Zenfone 6 in nearly every category: they both pack a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset (Snapdragon 865 Plus in the Zenfone 7 Pro), LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage – all a step above most other phones. The signature flip camera has been expanded, adding a 3x optical telephoto lens to the main and ultrawide cameras.

Just like with its predecessor, the Zenfone 7 line’s camera block flips up 180 degrees, allowing the rear-facing cameras to be used for front-facing shots, too. That means the new telephoto lens can be used for selfies, if one finds such a use for them. The 64MP main shooter can capture 8K video at 30fps, while the 12MP ultrawide (with 113-degree field of view) can shoot 4k video at 60 fps.

The differences between the models are slight: aside from the Zenfone 7 Pro getting the more advanced Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset, it gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable to 2TB via microSD), while the Zenfone 7 has either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The less advanced sibling also lacks OIS in its main and telephoto cameras.

Otherwise, both versions are pretty identical, which makes the price difference all the more glaring: the standard Zenfone 7 starts at 21999 TWD (around $749 / £570 / AU$1,040), while the Zenfone 7 Pro costs 27990 TWD (around $953 / £725 / AU$1,325). Both will be available in Taiwan on August 26 and Europe on September 1, with further availability yet to be determined.