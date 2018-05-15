Ariana Grande, The Roots and Jimmy Fallon have formed a Nintendo Labo band

Whether you’re using the piano, the robot suit or even the fishing rod, you can use Nintendo Labo’s Toy-Cons to make music.

While we’ve dabbled in creating different sounds with our own Nintendo Labo kits, Ariana Grande appeared alongside The Roots on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show to show how it can really be done.

Grande was expected on the show to perform her new single ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ but it was something of a surprise when she performed the song alongside Fallon and The Roots who were using Nintendo Labo instruments and nothing else.

Between the building and the programming, this is a genuinely impressive feat, not only because it sounds good but because, having tried Labo’s Toy-Con Garage for ourselves, we imagine No Tears Left to Cry is applicable to the person or people that had to sit down and do it all.

You can see and hear the performance for yourself below. It’s pretty impressive and, according to Jimmy Fallon, it’s something you can do for yourself at home since he told IGN: “I didn’t know if it was going to sound good, but Ariana is always down to try something fun and different. Anyone can do what we did really, it just takes time. Whatever you dream of, you can make it.”