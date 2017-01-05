Android Nougat starts rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

It looks like the wait for Android Nougat on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is almost over, as some users are reporting their phones have now been updated to the latest version of the operating system.

SamMobile reports that the update has the version number G935FXXU1DPLR and includes Samsung’s January security patch.

It looks like this is a limited soak test, so you might not get the update straight away – and when you do it’s possible that the version number will be different.

However this, along with the fact that Samsung’s beta tests of Nougat wrapped up in December, suggests that all Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge owners should be getting Nougat soon.

All change

While no information was provided on exactly what features this build includes, we know from the beta to expect big changes, such as grouped notifications, the ability to change the screen resolution to save battery, more customization options for the always-on display and a whole new look to the interface.

If you’re using a Samsung handset other than the S7 or S7 Edge you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer for Nougat, but we’d expect other relatively recent or high-profile phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, will get Nougat eventually.