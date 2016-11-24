Big changes are coming to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge with Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge should hopefully have Android 7 Nougat soon, given that it’s already available in beta form for the phones, and it’ll be worth the wait, because a lot is changing for the better.

SamMobile has obtained the official consumer consultant guide for Nougat on the S7 range and it highlights some big new features, such as the ability to change the screen resolution from QHD, to 1080p and even 720p, saving battery life in the process.

Other improvements include grouped notifications and the ability to directly reply to them, plus extra customization options for the always-on display, with new clock styles, colors, and the ability to use your own picture.

It's all change

Nougat is also bringing improvements to multi-window mode, allowing you to have more than two windows open at once, and more easily adjust the size of windows.

The bulk of the changes are more minor but no less notable, with the entire interface getting an overhaul, giving it a more refined look and a simpler, less cluttered layout.

All in all, it looks like Android Nougat could significantly freshen up these 9-month-old phones. The beta is set to wrap up in mid-December, so hopefully we’ll all have Nougat before the end of the year.