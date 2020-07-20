AMD Big Navi GPU could launch alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November

November could be a very exciting time for gamers (and a trying time for their bank balances), as a new rumor suggests that AMD is planning to launch its upcoming Big Navi flagship GPU that month – to coincide with the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Dubbed the ‘Nvidia-killer’ by some, AMD’s Big Navi will apparently be powered by AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture, and will be the company’s flagship graphics card that is aimed at dethroning Nvidia as the king of high-end GPUs.

While AMD’s CEO Lisa Su has said that Big Navi is coming in late 2020, according to a new video by Moore’s Law is Dead, a source has claimed “AMD has its sights set on November, preferably around Thanksgiving, for their Big Navi "Nvidia killer" launch.”

Remember, remember the end of November

According to the video, the sources say there are a number of reasons why AMD is eyeing up a November launch for its Big Navi GPU. Firstly, a November launch is a few months behind Nvidia’s expected August launch (and September release) of its next generation RTX 3000 Ampere graphics cards.

By launching after, AMD could see what Nvidia has got, and alter its plans/pricing accordingly.

Also, while Sony and Microsoft haven't yet revealed release dates for their next gen consoles, the new rumor suggests they will launch alongside Big Navi in November.

This remains a likely launch date for the new consoles, which both use custom AMD hardware that's also based on RDNA 2 tech. If those three products do indeed launch around the same time, it would be a big show of strength for AMD, and would cap an already very impressive year for the company.

Finally, the rumor suggests the launch could be around the time of Thanksgiving. Having a new product launch then makes a lot of sense, as that holiday is the start of a busy time in retail, comprising Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the run up to Christmas.

So, there’s some convincing reasoning behind a potential November launch, but this is all still rumor. Hopefully AMD will give us a clearer idea of when we can expect its flagship Big Navi GPU soon.

