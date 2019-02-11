AirPods 2 could have 'deeper bass' and support AirPower wireless charging

A new report from My Smart Price claims that the Apple AirPods 2 will boast "superior audio quality" to their predecessors, but will largely look the same as the original AirPods.

Citing a "trusted source", Apple has apparently updated the inner workings of its flagship wireless earbuds to allow for a "more impressive bass response", as well as a new coating on the housing of the earphones for "improved grip".

My Smart Price says that the new coating could be "similar to the the one Google uses for its Pixel smartphones."

The report also further backs up claims that the AirPods 2 will have biometric sensors, allowing them to double up as a fitness tracker. Back in July Apple filed a patent for biometric sensors which would allow the AirPods 2 to take on fitness tracking capabilities like those seen in the Jabra Elite Wireless . This followed another patent filed in March .

My Smart Price also suggests that we could be getting some new color options with the AirPods 2, saying that Apple will be offering the AirPods 2 in "two colors: Black and White."

The report doesn't offer any further news on a AirPods 2 release date, but a recent report from Digitimes claims that the Apple AirPods 2 will come out in the first six months of 2019.

AirPower to the people

The report from My Smart Price also claimed that the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat would finally be released in the next few months, alongside a "wireless charging case for the first-generation AirPods."

The source says that Apple is working on a few “exclusive features” for the AirPower, but that they will "not be available until iOS 13 is released." They also claim that, the AirPower wireless charging pad is "likely to be priced around $150 (£115 / AU$210) at launch."

With any rumors, it's important to take them with a pinch of salt. Much of what has been reported on the Apple AirPods 2 is of course, speculation. There has so far been no official comment from Apple on the Apple AirPods 2, let alone a confirmation of a released date. Still, everything is pointing to a 2019 release – when exactly, remains to be seen.

Via My Smart Price