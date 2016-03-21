How to download iOS 9.3 right now

Update: Apple has just announced that iOS 9.3 is now available to download right now. Check your updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update to see if iOS 9.3 is ready to download.

Apple's iOS 9.3 looks set to be one of the biggest updates to iOS 9 yet, with improvements coming to several native apps, including Notes, Apple News, CarPlay, and more. There's also the addition of a long-awaited system-wide feature called Night Shift, which calmly tones down sleep-disrupting displays.

The new iOS won't actually be available until sometime this Spring, but if you want to get your hands on the new features today, you can - with the iOS 9.3 Public Beta.

It used to be the case that only registered developers could get hold of beta versions of the next iOS, but Apple's had a change of heart. Now anyone who wants to try out the latest beta can do so, and in this guide we'll show you exactly how.

Of course, it's the nature of beta releases to be a bit buggy. That said, some users might not notice any major issues and find the beta perfectly usable - your mileage may vary. On the upside, you can always downgrade your device and restore your device to the way it was before, and we'll show you how to do that too.