India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Sri Lanka must be sick of the sight of Ravindra Jadeja, who ripped them to shreds with both bat and ball to leave them staring down the barrel of another chastening whitewash. The Lions need to produce something spectacular under the floodlights in Bangalore, and you can read on as we explain how to watch an India vs Sri Lanka live stream and catch all the cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

India needed just three days and 125 overs to wrap up the first Test, during which Jadeja took nine wickets and scored 175 runs. It was a peerless display that rather stole Virat Kohli's thunder on the event of his hundredth cap.

Back in the picture for this day-night Test after a bout of Covid is Axar Patel, yet another source of dread for Sri Lanka. They'll recall with clarity the wonders the left-arm spinner worked with the pink ball during India's last day-night Test, where he took six wickets against England.

In the first Test, Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella were the only men to break half-centuries for Sri Lanka, who entered this series atop the World Test Championship standings. They look set to come out of it a long way down the pecking order.

Unless, of course, they pull some magic out of the hat over the next few days. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 India vs Sri Lanka Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries around the world, but if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked.

In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

Live stream Test cricket in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Sri Lanka series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 2pm IST on each day of the 2nd Test, starting Saturday, March 12. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Or to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, new plans start at Rs 499 with the Hotstar app available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka for FREE: live stream Test cricket in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs Sri Lanka on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with play starting at 7.30pm AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: live stream Test cricket in the UK

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka via Sky Sports , with the coverage shared across its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels. Play begins at 8.30am GMT on each day of the 2nd Test. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)