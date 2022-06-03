How to turn on Snapchat dark mode

Quick steps

Open Snapchat’s Settings menu on an iPhone

Find and open App Appearance settings

Change to Always Dark

Looking for how to turn on dark mode in Snapchat? Well, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve got a guide to help you do just that.

Turning on dark mode can help reduce the strain on your eyes as bright white menus are turned a dark gray or black. Read on below to see detailed steps to find out how to turn dark mode on in Snapchat (provided you have an iPhone or iPad)

Unfortunately, Snapchat on Android smartphones doesn’t yet support dark mode. It’s unclear why this is but those of you without an iPhone will have to wait for the feature to be added in a future update.

An iPhone or iPad running the latest version of iOS

Snapchat

Steps

Open up Snapchat and tap on your Bitmoji profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

Now press the gear symbol in the top right corner to open up your Settings menu.

(Image credit: Future)

Scroll down and look for App Appearance, it’s right at the bottom of the My Account section sandwiched between Voice Scan and Additional Services.

Once in App appearance you want to select Always Dark, this will keep dark mode on all the time in Snapchat. If you instead want dark mode to come on only in the evening you can select Match System (provided that your iPhone’s settings are set up to swap between dark and light mode depending on the time of day).

Final thoughts

While switching on dark mode can reduce eye strain, it still doesn’t quite beat giving your eyes a rest from a screen completely. But if you aren’t able to pull yourself away from your phone or PC, then there are some other tricks you can use.

There is eyewear you can find online that can reduce the strain of looking at a screen all day, and you could also try to follow the 20-20-20 rule more often. The 20-20-20 rule advises us to look at something 20-feet away for 20 seconds at least once every 20 minutes – giving our eyes a chance to relax.

Looking for other apps to turn dark mode on for? Here’s how to use dark mode on Facebook, and here’s how to use dark mode on Instagram.