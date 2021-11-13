How to play games on Netflix

Despite its name, Netflix isn’t just about films and TV anymore – it’s also getting into games. As a result, Android users can now download a selection of games to play on the Netflix app.

Five are available at the time of writing, with more expected to be added over time, and we’ll run you through how to access them below.

Note however that if you’re on iOS then you won’t be able to access games on Netflix yet – the service is in the works for iPhones and iPads, but there’s no news on exactly when it will launch.

When it does launch, the implementation might also be slightly different to on Android, with games possibly having to be downloaded individually from the App Store, rather than them being hosted on the Netflix app.

How to access Netflix games on an Android phone or tablet

Accessing games on Netflix is simple, so just follow these steps to get your game on.

1. Sign up for and launch Netflix on your device

This is probably obvious, but to play games on Netflix you need a Netflix account and an active subscription. So if you don’t already have one then sign up, then open the app on your phone or tablet.

2. Look for the games row or games tab

If you’re on an Android phone then you should see both a dedicated games row and a games tab on the Netflix home screen, while on Android tablets there will be a games row along with a games option in the categories drop down.

3. Select your game to download and play

Then just tap the game that you’re interested in to download it (if you haven’t already) or to play it if you have.

The download process involves first tapping 'Get Game', then 'Go to Google Play'. Then you actually install the game from the Play Store itself - just tap 'Install' on the store page that appears.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What to do if you can’t see the Netflix games tab

While the process for accessing games on Netflix is simple, at the time of writing the games section isn’t visible for everyone. That’s because Netflix is gradually rolling it out, but you don’t have to wait for it to show up – you can find the games available for download on the Play Store too.

The available options include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter Up, and Card Blast. Once downloaded in this way you’d launch them like any other app or game – so you wouldn’t have to enter the Netflix app. However, you will still need a Netflix account.

Everything else you need to know about Netflix games

Beyond the above, it’s worth noting that Netflix games don’t cost any extra – they’re included in your standard Netflix subscription, and are available on all Netflix price plans, so you don’t need the four-screen Netflix Premium subscription.

There are no adverts or in-app purchases either, and every profile on your account will be able to access the games (except for kids’ profiles). Some games will also be available offline, so you can play even without an internet connection.