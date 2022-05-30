French Open live stream 2022: how to watch finals week tennis at Roland Garros online from anywhere

The 2022 French Open has delivered on all fronts so far. The women's draw has been nothing short of astonishing – with nine of the top 10 seeds knocked out in week one – and the inevitable collision of Djokovic and Nadal has been impossible to ignore for the men. Will it be the old guard who lift the trophy or is it time for the young guns? Don't miss a minute of finals week at Roland Garros. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open live stream from the US, Canada, UK and anywhere else - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.
Dates: Sunday, May 22 - Sunday, June 5
Daily start times: 11am CEST (local) / 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am ET / 7pm AEST
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris
FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) / NBC via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Discovery+ (UK) | TSN (CA)
Thirteen-time champion Rafael Nadal may be the darling of Roland Garros but he's not the front-runner this year. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is being tipped ahead of the Spaniard, who's been struggling with injuries of late, but putting both greats in the shade this year has been 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, the breakout star whose swashbuckling performances have made him an instant crowd favorite.
In fact, youth has very much been the theme of the men's draw, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune all under the age of 24 and looking every inch potential contenders for the Coupe des Mousquetaires.
On the women's side, it's all about 2020 champion Swiatek – the last genuine heavyweight still standing. Nobody else still left in finals week at Roland Garros has ever lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. In fact, Sloane Stephens is the only other grand slam winner still in contention at the 2022 French Open. Madison Keys and Leylah Fernandez are the only other two who've even made it to the final.
Buckle up. This is going to be a hell of a week of tennis! Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2022 French Open live stream from wherever you are and watch every minute of finals week at Roland Garros for free.
French Open schedule 2022
Monday, May 30
4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles
Tuesday, May 31
Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles
Wednesday, June 1
Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles
Thursday, June 2
Semi-finals - Women's Singles
Friday, June 3
Semi-finals - Men's Singles
Saturday, June 4
Final - Women's Singles (3pm CEST)
Sunday, June 5
Final - Men's Singles (3pm CEST)
How to live stream French Open 2022 for FREE
Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the 2022 French Open for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab).
That means viewers can also fire up a free French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia?
Use a VPN to watch the French Open on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab)
Play typically starts at 7pm AEST each evening, continuing deep into the night.
Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.
Watch a French Open live stream from outside your country
For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.
But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.
By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.
Use a VPN to watch French Open live stream from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN for the French Open on 9Now
Using a VPN to watch free on 9Now is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab)
French Open - results
Jaws dropped when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were pulled into the same quarter of the draw, and the two greats will face each other in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Nadal isn't in the best shape, but he's been feeding off the crowd's energy, while two-time french open champion Djokovic has cruised through the tournament so far, and can expect to be jeered as he takes on the King of the Clay.
To make matters even more astonishing, the winner of that showdown will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semis, if he comes through his clash with Alexander Zverev. Though seeded No.6, the Spanish youngster is the de facto third favorite at this year's tournament and, Albert Ramos Viñolas aside, has been putting his opponents away with ease.
The opposite half of the draw is just as intriguing, as everyone knows they have a golden opportunity to get to the final. No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev isn't at ease on clay but he's hiding it pretty well, while last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping to finally break his grand slam duck.
The women's draw has been mesmerising right from the off, with pre-tournament hopefuls Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu, and reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova all falling early in Paris.
Iga Swiatek stands alone as the only past French Open champion still in the mix. The 20-year-old Pole is also the only top-10 seed to have made it to French Open Finals Week, and she's been rewarded with a clash against Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen, who's hoping to emulate her compatriot, 2011 French Open winner Li Na.
Future stars Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez, and comparative veterans Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan, make up the other half of the draw, and of those only 2017 US Open champion Stephens has ever won a slam.
How to watch 2022 French Open: live stream tennis in the US without cable
The 2022 French Open is being shown on both Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and NBC in the US, with play typically starting at 5am ET / 2am PT each day, continuing into the afternoons.
The bulk of the action is being shown on Peacock. It's showing everything that's on NBC, plus the Roland Garros night sessions.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, the NFL, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab).
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).
If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).
2022 French Open live stream: how to watch tennis in the UK
The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in.
A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
Play typically gets underway at 10am BST each morning.
If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.
How to live stream French Open 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada
In Canada, you can watch French Open tennis on TSN.
If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Franch Open live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoons.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.
How to watch French Open: live stream in New Zealand
Live French Open coverage in New Zealand is being provided by Sky Sport (opens in new tab), with play typically beginning at 9pm NZST each evening, continuing through the night.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).
French Open winners
