You should never travel without an AirTag – get it for a record-low price for Cyber Monday

Sometimes, it pays to wait, and if you’ve been eyeing AirTags – which you should be, especially if you travel – Amazon is awarding your patience. Even though Cyber Monday’s end is drawing near, the massive retailer is now offering a four-pack of the Apple-made item finder for just $69.99. That’s a return to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and an instant 29% or $29.01 discount.

For that price, you get four Apple AirTags, which are item finders that deeply integrate with Apple’s ecosystem since they live on the FindMy network. I have one of my keys and my backpack, but I also learned just how important it is to have it in your suitcase – carry-on or checked luggage. How? Well, United lost my bag and not to drone on, but it pays to have a way to actually see where your bag is.

Since this is a four-pack, you’re actually getting each AirTag for just a little over $17, which is a steal considering the MSRP for one of the item trackers is $25. As Cyber Monday is drawing to a close, though, you’ll want to act fast.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon For Cyber Monday, Amazon's dropped the price of an AirTag four-pack back down to the lowest price we've ever tracked, just $69.99. An AirTag is the best item tracker for an iPhone since it deeply integrates with the ecosystem and lives within the FindMy app. I have an AirTag in my wallet, on my keys, all my suitcases, and my backpack.

Now, I already own more than a few AirTags, but I just picked this four-pack deal of myself. As always, AirTags work great within the Apple ecosystem – once you unbox, you pull the tag to give the AirTag power and hold an iPhone near it to complete setup, and it will pair with your Apple Account.

You can name it and even pick an emoji or make a custom Genmoji and then track its location within the FindMy app on your Apple devices like an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. It's great, and you can ping it. Plus, come next year, Apple's going to be working with some airlines to let them better understand an AirTags tracked location to help reunite you with lost luggage.

An AirTag can be a lifesaver, though, and helps with peace of mind and tracking down things when they go missing. It's pretty handy, and thanks to this discount, you can get four AirTags for basically $17 a piece. You could easily share with family or friends if you don't need four.

Of course, as Cyber Monday is winding down, you'll want to add this four-pack of AirTags for $69.99 to your cart before it sells out or the price jumps back to the full MSRP on Amazon.