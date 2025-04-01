Walmart's huge spring sale is still live – 21 deals I'd buy on grills, TVs, vacuums, and laptops before they're gone
It's the last day to save on Walmart's best-selling spring essentials
While Amazon's Big Spring Sale ended yesterday, Walmart's sale is still live. The retail giant launched its Big Savings Week sale last week, and today is the last day you can score bargains.
I've gone through Walmart's spring sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals I'd buy based on price and popularity. You can find record-low prices on OLED TVs, grills, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, iPads, and lawnmowers. Walmart's sale is an excellent opportunity to score spring essentials at a discounted price.
A few of my favorite deals include Samsung's highly rated 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $899, the best-selling Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner on sale for $87.94, and this Charbroil patio bistro gas grill on sale for only $169.
If you want to jump straight to Walmart's site, I've listed popular categories below, followed by more of today's best deals. Remember that Walmart's spring sale ends tonight at midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event
Walmart Big Savings Week Sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $69.99
- Baby: 40% off car seats, highchairs & strollers
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Easter: decor, clothing & candy from $4.99
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Patio: $200 off lawnmowers, furniture & grills
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Walmart's spring sale - 21 deals I'd buy
You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $39.97 – $30 cheaper than Amazon's current deal. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.
It's smoothie season and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.
Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Pro air fryer on sale for an incredible price of $69. The five-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite Super Bowl foods and features three difference functions, air fry, reheat, and dehydrate for versatile cooking options.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $89.99 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer's Big Savings Week sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Gear up for the warmer weather with this top-rated Charbroil Patio Bistro Grill, which is on sale for $169. The compact gas grill features a 240-square-inch cooking area and features RU-Infrared cooking technology for even heat, so you don't burn your favorited grilled foods.
Get a head start on your dream lawn with this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower on sale for $296 at Walmart's Big Savings Week sale. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge, and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes
Walmart's Big Savings Week sale has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $269, which is $20 more than the record-low price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for only $158. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $989 - an incredible price.
Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
This 2024 Vizio 4K smart TV is a best-seller at Walmart, and the 65-inch model is on sale for only $348 – an incredible price. The Vizio display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $398. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
The best budget laptop deal from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for just $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
The bright and clear HD display on the Asus Vivobook 15 makes work and play dazzling. Navigate school projects and presentations with precision and speed. It's not the most powerful laptop ever, but it'll easily handle day-to-day workloads, and Walmart's Big Savings Week sale brings the price down to just $279.
With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a decent 128GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you're on a budget and need a device to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Weighing just 2.9 lbs, the 14-inch laptop also features up to 11 hours of battery life.
Walmart has Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, in stock and on sale for just $649. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.
